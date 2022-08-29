2016 Mitsubishi Lancer

$18,995 + taxes & licensing 9 7 , 3 8 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9202918

9202918 Stock #: 602197

602197 VIN: JA32U2FU1GU602197

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 602197

Mileage 97,385 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Power Brakes Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Trip Odometer Rear Defroster Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Console Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Cloth Interior Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.