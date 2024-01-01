Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Please Call OR Text <span style=text-decoration: underline;>519-502-8169 </span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;><span style=text-decoration: underline;>OR 519-830-0895</span> to <span style=text-decoration: underline;>Book your Test Drive.</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Just Traded - In! <strong style=text-decoration-line: underline;> </strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong style=text-decoration-line: underline;>2016 MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER ES</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>ALL WHEEL DRIVE</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>2.4L 4CYL</strong>, </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;>Bright Silver on Black Leather Heated Seats.</p><p style=text-align: center;>Power Sunroof, Bluetooth </p><p style=text-align: center;> Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise</p><p style=text-align: center;>Rear Camera, 6 colour touch screen</p><p style=text-align: center;>Premium Audio System</p><p style=text-align: center;>Tires in Great shape</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>327,000 KMS</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>SALE PRICED $4,800, + <span style=font-size: 10pt;>HST & LICENSE PLATES,</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>BEING OFFERED AS IS ** Please Read Below</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>We dont have time to inspect our trade ins so we offer them to the general public</p><p style=text-align: center;>for a <span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>limited time</strong></span> before sending them to the auction. So<strong> we cant tell you what they need for safety</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>You are welcome to come check them out or book an appt with a local GUELPH mechanic and have it inspected</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>fair heads up, we wont reply to what does it need for safety inquiries; This is what we can tell you....</p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>Currently</strong></span> Starts, Runs, Shifts Well,</p><p style=text-align: center;>All power windows and locks are operational.</p><p style=text-align: center;>Sunroof works well, Heat and AC work well.</p><p style=text-align: center;>Camera works well, Radio and bluetooth connect and work well.</p><p style=text-align: center;>Has cosmetic trim missing on front bumper you can see in the pics (chrome trim)</p><p style=text-align: center;>Tires are in good shape and will pass safety standards.</p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;>**<span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #003a5d; font-family: Open Sans, serif; font-size: 18px; data-contrast=none>“This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road-worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”</span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #003a5d; font-family: Open Sans, serif; font-size: 18px; data-ccp-props={> </span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><em><strong>WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA</strong></em> - </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 14pt;><strong>Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 </strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 14pt;><strong>or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;>Visit us today at <strong>599 York Rd, Guelph</strong> - Right next door to Esso.</p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca</strong></span> - TRUCKIN AWESOME!</p>

2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

Details Description Features

$4,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES AWD

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

  1. 1712621328
  2. 1712621328
  3. 1712621614
  4. 1712621614
  5. 1712621614
  6. 1712621614
  7. 1712621614
  8. 1712621614
  9. 1712621614
  10. 1712621614
  11. 1712621614
  12. 1712621615
  13. 1712621614
  14. 1712621614
  15. 1712621614
  16. 1712621614
  17. 1712621615
  18. 1712621615
  19. 1712621615
  20. 1712621614
  21. 1712621614
  22. 1712621614
  23. 1712621614
  24. 1712621325
  25. 1712621615
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
As Is Condition
VIN JA4AZ2A38GZ608900

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169

OR 519-830-0895 to Book your Test Drive.

 

Just Traded - In! 

2016 MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER ES

ALL WHEEL DRIVE

2.4L 4CYL, 

 

Bright Silver on Black Leather Heated Seats.

Power Sunroof, Bluetooth 

 Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise

Rear Camera, 6" colour touch screen

Premium Audio System

Tires in Great shape

327,000 KMS

SALE PRICED $4,800, + HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

 

BEING OFFERED "AS IS" ** Please Read Below

We don't have time to inspect our trade in's so we offer them to the general public

for a limited time before sending them to the auction. So we cant tell you what they need for "safety"

You are welcome to come check them out or book an appt with a local GUELPH mechanic and have it inspected

fair heads up, we wont reply to "what does it need for safety" inquiries; This is what we can tell you....

 

Currently Starts, Runs, Shifts Well,

All power windows and locks are operational.

Sunroof works well, Heat and AC work well.

Camera works well, Radio and bluetooth connect and work well.

Has cosmetic trim missing on front bumper you can see in the pics (chrome trim)

Tires are in good shape and will pass safety standards.

 

**“This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road-worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.” 

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - 

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895

or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 4x4 Auto Sales

Used 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander ES AWD for sale in Guelph, ON
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander ES AWD 327,000 KM $4,800 + tax & lic
Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class for sale in Guelph, ON
2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 151,000 KM $6,888 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Guelph, ON
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 175,000 KM $19,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 4x4 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

Call Dealer

519-830-XXXX

(click to show)

519-830-0895

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,800

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

Contact Seller
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander