$4,800+ tax & licensing
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander
ES AWD
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander
ES AWD
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Sold As Is
$4,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169
OR 519-830-0895 to Book your Test Drive.
Just Traded - In!
2016 MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER ES
ALL WHEEL DRIVE
2.4L 4CYL,
Bright Silver on Black Leather Heated Seats.
Power Sunroof, Bluetooth
Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise
Rear Camera, 6" colour touch screen
Premium Audio System
Tires in Great shape
327,000 KMS
SALE PRICED $4,800, + HST & LICENSE PLATES,
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
BEING OFFERED "AS IS" ** Please Read Below
We don't have time to inspect our trade in's so we offer them to the general public
for a limited time before sending them to the auction. So we cant tell you what they need for "safety"
You are welcome to come check them out or book an appt with a local GUELPH mechanic and have it inspected
fair heads up, we wont reply to "what does it need for safety" inquiries; This is what we can tell you....
Currently Starts, Runs, Shifts Well,
All power windows and locks are operational.
Sunroof works well, Heat and AC work well.
Camera works well, Radio and bluetooth connect and work well.
Has cosmetic trim missing on front bumper you can see in the pics (chrome trim)
Tires are in good shape and will pass safety standards.
**“This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road-worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA -
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895
or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 4x4 Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email 4x4 Auto Sales
4x4 Auto Sales
Call Dealer
519-830-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
519-830-0895