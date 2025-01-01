$16,888+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Frontier
SV
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
$16,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 198,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call or Text Mike 519-502-8169 or Miguel 519-830-0895 to book your test drive.
Immaculate 2016 NISSAN FRONTIER SV
KING CAB, 4.0L v6, Only 198,000 very well maintained kms!
This Truck is immaculate inside and out and underneath. Pride of ownership shows on this one.
Clean Carfax vehicle history report with NO Accidents or claims reported.
Oil sprayed regularly, No rust, New Brakes, Tires Like new.
Loaded including Tonneau Cover, Bed Liner, Chrome Brush guard with Fog Lights.
Tow Package, Bluetooth, Rear Camera.
Come's certified/with safety and ready to go!
SALE PRICED $16,888+HST.
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!, INCLUDES SAFETY
EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA
Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
