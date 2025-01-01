Menu
<p><strong>Please </strong><strong><u>Call or Text</u></strong><strong> Mike </strong><strong>519-502-8169</strong><strong> or</strong><strong> </strong><strong>Miguel</strong><strong> </strong><strong>519-830-0895</strong><strong> to book your test drive.</strong></p><p> </p><p>Immaculate<strong> </strong><strong><u>2016 NISSAN FRONTIER SV</u></strong></p><p><strong>KING CAB, 4.0L v6, </strong><u>Only </u><strong><u>198,000</u></strong><u> </u>very well maintained <strong>kms!</strong></p><p> </p><p>This Truck is immaculate inside and out and underneath.</p><p>Pride of ownership shows on this one.</p><p>Clean Carfax vehicle history report with <strong>NO Accidents</strong> or claims reported.</p><p> </p><p><strong>Oil sprayed regularly, No rust, New Brakes, Tires Like new.</strong></p><p>Loaded including<strong> Tonneau Cover, Bed Liner, Chrome Brush guard with Fog Lights.</strong></p><p><strong>Tow Package, Bluetooth, Rear Camera.</strong></p><p> </p><p><u><strong>C</strong></u><strong><u>omes certified/with safety and ready to go!</u></strong></p><p><strong><u>SPRING SALE PRICED $16,888+</u></strong><strong><u>HST.</u></strong></p><p><strong><u>NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!,</u></strong><strong> INCLUDES SAFETY</strong></p><p><strong>COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL </strong></p><p><strong>COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.</strong></p><p><strong>EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.</strong></p><p> </p><p><em><strong>WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA</strong></em></p><p><strong><u>Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.</u></strong></p><p> </p><p>Visit us today at <strong>599 York Rd, Guelph</strong> - Right next door to Esso.</p><p>www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!</p>

2016 Nissan Frontier

198,000 KM

$16,888

+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Frontier

SV King Cab

12302444

2016 Nissan Frontier

SV King Cab

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
198,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N6AD0CU0GN782169

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 198,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2016 Nissan Frontier