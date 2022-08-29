Menu
2016 Nissan Leaf

163,100 KM

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Massey Motors

519-831-1263

2016 Nissan Leaf

2016 Nissan Leaf

S

2016 Nissan Leaf

S

Massey Motors

395 Michener Rd #1, Guelph, ON N1K 1E8

519-831-1263

163,100KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9236869

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 163,100 KM

Vehicle Description

·         Certified

·         One owner

·         No accidents

·         Heated seats

·         Backup camera

·         Keyless entry

·         Bluetooth

·         120V Charger

·         240V Fast charger

·         New all season tires

·         New front brakes

·         New rear brakes

·         New accessory battery

 

 

Proud member of OMVIC and UCDA for over 6 years.

 

Taxes and Licensing Extra.

 

Test-drives by appointment only, call or text 519-831-1263.

 

Massey Motors

1-395 Michener Road

Guelph ON, N1K-1E8

 

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

