$10,495+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2016 Nissan Micra
4DR HB AUTO S
2016 Nissan Micra
4DR HB AUTO S
Location
Troy's Toys
53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
519-821-9020
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
45,715KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CK3CP7GL249199
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 45,715 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Exterior
Temporary spare tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Troy's Toys
2016 Kia Soul EX | LOW KMS | CLEAN CARFAX | HEATED SEATS 87,216 KM $12,495 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Qashqai SV | AWD | REMOTE START | HEATED STEERING 119,831 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 3500 Reg Cab 140.5" ST | 4X4 | CLEAN CARFAX 127,638 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Troy's Toys
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Troy's Toys
53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-821-XXXX(click to show)
$10,495
+ taxes & licensing>
Troy's Toys
519-821-9020
2016 Nissan Micra