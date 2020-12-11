Menu
2016 Nissan Murano

73,448 KM

Details

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

2016 Nissan Murano

2016 Nissan Murano

SV

2016 Nissan Murano

SV

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

73,448KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6318567
  VIN: 5N1AZ2MH9GN101181

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,448 KM

Vehicle Description

REMOTE START, CLEAN CARFAX, AWD, NAVI, AND PANORAMIC ROOF! This clean 2016 Nissan Murano SV AWD brings class, style, comfort and convenience all in one package! This Murano is AWD making it perfect for the tough Canadian winters, along with heated seats, telescopic steering and NAVIGATION! This Murano also has a large touchscreen infotainment system, combining FM/AM with AUX AND Bluetooth audio!! Some of the many options include: push start button, remote start, BACKUP CAM, bluetooth calling AND audio, Sirius XM capability, auto-rear hatch opening and closing and MUCH more! 

Come by and see why the Nissan Murano SV AWD is the car for YOU!

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

