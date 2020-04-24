2016 Nissan Pathfinder

Safety Traction Control

ABS Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Drivers Seat

Power Locks

POWER LIFT GATE Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm am/fm

Bluetooth Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Additional Features 4x4

Reverse Camera

STEERING RADIO CONTROLS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.