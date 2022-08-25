Menu
2016 Nissan Pathfinder

154,740 KM

Details Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum SL

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum SL

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

154,740KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9001261
  Stock #: 669254
  VIN: 5N1AR2MMXGC669254

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 669254
  • Mileage 154,740 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Fully loaded

