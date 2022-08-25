$17,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Pathfinder
Platinum SL
Location
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5
154,740KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9001261
- Stock #: 669254
- VIN: 5N1AR2MMXGC669254
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 154,740 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Fully loaded
