2016 Nissan Pathfinder

$17,995 + taxes & licensing 1 5 4 , 7 4 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9001261

9001261 Stock #: 669254

669254 VIN: 5N1AR2MMXGC669254

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 669254

Mileage 154,740 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Power Brakes Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer Rear Defroster Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior 3RD ROW SEATING Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Convenience Intermittent Wipers Console Cup Holder Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features All Equipped Fully loaded

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.