Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Nissan Rogue

SL/LEATHER/P.ROOF/360 CAMERA/NAV

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Rogue

SL/LEATHER/P.ROOF/360 CAMERA/NAV

Location

York Auto Sales

408 York Road, Guelph, ON N1E 3H5

519-836-1715

  1. 1584902479
  2. 1584902480
  3. 1584902482
  4. 1584902482
  5. 1584902485
  6. 1584902492
  7. 1584902493
  8. 1584902495
  9. 1584902495
  10. 1584904147
  11. 1584904148
  12. 1584904148
  13. 1584904151
  14. 1584904153
  15. 1584904155
  16. 1584904158
  17. 1584904161
  18. 1584904160
  19. 1584904162
  20. 1584904948
  21. 1584904951
  22. 1584904952
  23. 1584904952
  24. 1584904993
Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 49,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4777800
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV4GC794955
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
5-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

ONE OWNER NISSAN LEASE RETURN WITH NO ACCIDENTS.CARFAX CLEAN.LOCAL VEHICLE.BALANCE OF 5 YR/100,000km FACTORY POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.FINANCING AVAILABLE OAC.WE HAVE BEEN IN BUSINESS SINCE 1985.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From York Auto Sales

2009 Nissan Altima S...
 105,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2009 Dodge Grand Car...
 139,000 KM
$6,495 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue SV...
 54,000 KM
$19,495 + tax & lic
York Auto Sales

York Auto Sales

408 York Road, Guelph, ON N1E 3H5

Quick Links
Directions Inventory

Call Dealer

519-836-XXXX

(click to show)

519-836-1715

Alternate Numbers
519-824-0361

Send A Message