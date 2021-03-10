2016 Nissan Rogue

Certified

$18,995 + taxes & licensing 9 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6809519

6809519 Stock #: GC734468

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 92,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Drivers Seat Power Locks POWER LIFT GATE Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Push Button Start Exterior Alloy Wheels Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Bose Sound System Trim Leather Steering Wheel Seating 5 Passenger HEATED FRONT SEATS Additional Features AWD Navigation System Reverse Camera LEATHER 18" Alloy Wheels USB port Aux. Audio Input Blind Spot Monitor STEERING RADIO CONTROLS 360 Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.