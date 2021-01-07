2016 Nissan Sentra

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Push Button Start Exterior Alloy Wheels Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Trim Leather Steering Wheel Seating 5 Passenger HEATED FRONT SEATS Additional Features Reverse Camera USB port STEERING RADIO CONTROLS Blind Spot + Rear Cross Path Detection

