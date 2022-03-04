Menu
2016 Porsche Cayenne

225,000 KM

$48,000

+ tax & licensing
$48,000

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMarket

519-767-0007

2016 Porsche Cayenne

2016 Porsche Cayenne

GTS Certified!Navigation!AWD!WeApproveAllCredit!

2016 Porsche Cayenne

GTS Certified!Navigation!AWD!WeApproveAllCredit!

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

$48,000

+ taxes & licensing

225,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8458341
  Stock #: 22N1771
  VIN: WP1AD2A28GLA72236

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22N1771
  • Mileage 225,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident FREE!!! AWD Ontario Vehicle equipped with Upgraded Aftermarket Navigation system, Custom Red Interior Accents, Ventilated Heated Seats, Lane Change Assist, Bose Sound System, Adaptive Sport Seats, Porsche Intelligent Performance, Roof Rails and so much MORE!!!

BAD
CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!

ASK US
ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!

We at
AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the
expectations of our ever-growing clientele.

Our
dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle
inventory.

We offer:

-
No-hassle vehicle sales process;

- Updated
sanitization protocols for all test drives. 

- State of
the art full service facility;

- Renowned
ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.

Every
vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil
Change!

If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy
ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!

Become a
member of the AutoMarket Family Today!

Sales:  https://www.automarketguelph.ca/

Service:  https://www.automarketservice.ca/





























Wheels:  https://www.automarketwheels.com/

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Spoiler
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Side Sensors

AutoMarket

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

