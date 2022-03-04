2016 Porsche Cayenne

$48,000 + taxes & licensing 2 2 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8458341

8458341 Stock #: 22N1771

22N1771 VIN: WP1AD2A28GLA72236

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22N1771

Mileage 225,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Exterior Spoiler Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost MOONROOF Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Bose Sound System Additional Features AWD SPORT PACKAGE Automatic lights Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Side Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.