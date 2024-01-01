Menu
Used 2016 RAM 1500 Express for sale in Guelph, ON

2016 RAM 1500

114,668 KM

2016 RAM 1500

Express

2016 RAM 1500

Express

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
114,668KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6JR6AT4GG300482

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Stock # C0482
  • Mileage 114,668 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

More inventory From Troy's Toys

2016 Cadillac SRX Luxury
2016 Cadillac SRX Luxury 106,629 KM $17,995
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 181,705 KM $12,995
2016 Hyundai Tucson Premium
2016 Hyundai Tucson Premium 152,236 KM $13,995

Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
2016 RAM 1500