Listing ID: 8619170

8619170 Stock #: 22-300A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue Streak Pearl

Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 206,110 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Spray-in bedliner Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Monotone Paint Application w/Outdoorsman Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Blue Streak Pearl Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD) REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats GVWR: 3 152 KGS (6 950 LBS) TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Trailer Brake Control MONOTONE OUTDOORSMAN -inc: Bright Front & Rear Bumpers Body Colour Fender Flares Requires Subscription WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Locking Lug Nuts Semi-Gloss Black Hub Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season ENGINE: 3.0L ECODIESEL V6 -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 3.0L Diesel Badge 800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery Electronically Controlled Throttle Maximum Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio Winter... LUXURY GROUP -inc: Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Underhood Lamp Pickup Box Lighting Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lamp Ash Tray... DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Adjust Ash Tray Lamp Full-... QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28T OUTDOORSMAN -inc: Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD) Black Door Handles Outdoorsman Badging Accent Fender Flares Outdoorsman Group Rear Extra HD Shock Absorbers Body Colour Grille... RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SIRIUSXM/HANDS-FREE -inc: Remote SD Card Slot Media Hub w/SD/USB/AUX Input Jack 8.4" Touchscreen 7" Customizable Cluster Display Nav-Ready See Retailer for Details NOTE: Activation fee required

