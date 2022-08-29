$32,575 + taxes & licensing 1 6 9 , 4 7 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Interior Colour Canyon Brown/Light Beige

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 169,476 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Adjustable Pedals Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Rear Window Defroster Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio Class IV Hitch Receiver Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Running Boards/Side Steps Tires: P275/60R20 OWL All-Season Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Bed Liner Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors PEARL WHITE Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28K LONGHORN -inc: Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD) Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD) Single-Disc Remote CD Player Chrome Wheel-to-Wheel Side Steps TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Chrome Power Trailer Tow Mirrors Class IV Hitch Receiver WHEELS: 20" X 9" POLISHED FORGED ALUMINUM -inc: Locking Lug Nuts PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate GVWR: 3 152 KGS (6 950 LBS) CANYON BROWN/LIGHT BEIGE LEATHER FRONT BUCKET W/PERF & ETCHING CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Requires Subscription MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION -inc: Chrome Rear Bumper Body Colour Fender Flares Wheels: 20" x 9" Aluminum w/Silver Painted Inserts Chrome Tubular Side Steps Chrome Front Bumper ENGINE: 3.0L ECODIESEL V6 -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 3.0L Diesel Badge 800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery Next Generation Engine Controller 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio Winter Front Grille Cover 230 Amp Alternator 98-Litre (21.6-Gallon) F...

