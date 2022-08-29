Menu
2016 RAM 1500

169,476 KM

Details Description Features

$32,575

+ tax & licensing
Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-866-904-1973

Longhorn - AS TRADED -

Location

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7

1-866-904-1973

169,476KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9052054
  • Stock #: 22-299X

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Canyon Brown/Light Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 169,476 KM

Vehicle Description

3.0L Turbo Eco-Diesel | Crew Cab | 4X4 | Integrated Voice Command w/ Bluetooth | Trailer Tow Group | Heated & Ventilated Front Seats | GPS Navigation | 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio | Heated Steering Wheel | Heated 2nd Row Seats | Media Hub | Remote SD Card Slot | 5.7 FT. Cargo Box | Remote Start | Back-Up Cam | LED Bed Lighting | 9 Speaker Premium Alpine Sound System | Mopar Spray In Bedliner | 2nd Row In Floor Storage and much more !! CarFax : 12/07/2019 - Collision $5,080 Note: This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means for transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Class IV Hitch Receiver
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps
Tires: P275/60R20 OWL All-Season
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Bed Liner
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
PEARL WHITE
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28K LONGHORN -inc: Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD)
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD)
Single-Disc Remote CD Player
Chrome Wheel-to-Wheel Side Steps
TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Chrome Power Trailer Tow Mirrors Class IV Hitch Receiver
WHEELS: 20" X 9" POLISHED FORGED ALUMINUM -inc: Locking Lug Nuts
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate
GVWR: 3 152 KGS (6 950 LBS)
CANYON BROWN/LIGHT BEIGE LEATHER FRONT BUCKET W/PERF & ETCHING
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
Requires Subscription
MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION -inc: Chrome Rear Bumper Body Colour Fender Flares Wheels: 20" x 9" Aluminum w/Silver Painted Inserts Chrome Tubular Side Steps Chrome Front Bumper
ENGINE: 3.0L ECODIESEL V6 -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 3.0L Diesel Badge 800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery Next Generation Engine Controller 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio Winter Front Grille Cover 230 Amp Alternator 98-Litre (21.6-Gallon) F...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

