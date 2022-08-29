$32,575+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2016 RAM 1500
Longhorn - AS TRADED -
Location
Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7
$32,575
- Listing ID: 9052054
- Stock #: 22-299X
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Canyon Brown/Light Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 169,476 KM
Vehicle Description
3.0L Turbo Eco-Diesel | Crew Cab | 4X4 | Integrated Voice Command w/ Bluetooth | Trailer Tow Group | Heated & Ventilated Front Seats | GPS Navigation | 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio | Heated Steering Wheel | Heated 2nd Row Seats | Media Hub | Remote SD Card Slot | 5.7 FT. Cargo Box | Remote Start | Back-Up Cam | LED Bed Lighting | 9 Speaker Premium Alpine Sound System | Mopar Spray In Bedliner | 2nd Row In Floor Storage and much more !! CarFax : 12/07/2019 - Collision $5,080 Note: This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means for transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Features
