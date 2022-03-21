Menu
2016 RAM 2500

116,000 KM

Details Features

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

2016 RAM 2500

2016 RAM 2500

Power Wagon

2016 RAM 2500

Power Wagon

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

116,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8969422
  • Stock #: 362004
  • VIN: 3C6TR5EJ9GG362004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 362004
  • Mileage 116,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Tonneau Cover
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
Climate Control
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

