$37,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales
519-822-2227
2016 RAM 2500
2016 RAM 2500
Power Wagon
Location
Riverside Auto Sales
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5
519-822-2227
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
116,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8969422
- Stock #: 362004
- VIN: 3C6TR5EJ9GG362004
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 362004
- Mileage 116,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Tonneau Cover
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
Climate Control
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Riverside Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Riverside Auto Sales
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5