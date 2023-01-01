2016 Smart fortwo

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 0 , 6 4 5 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10030704

10030704 Stock #: 4309

4309 VIN: WMEFJ5DAXGK057359

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 60,645 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Additional Features Turbocharged Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.