<p style=font-size: 16px; box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: #212529; font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-variant-ligatures: normal; orphans: 2; widows: 2; background-color: #ffffff; text-decoration-thickness: initial;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. Included In Advertised Price.</span></p><p style=font-size: 16px; box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: #212529; font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-variant-ligatures: normal; orphans: 2; widows: 2; background-color: #ffffff; text-decoration-thickness: initial;> </p><p style=font-size: 16px; box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: #212529; font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-variant-ligatures: normal; orphans: 2; widows: 2; background-color: #ffffff; text-decoration-thickness: initial;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>This 2016 Subaru Forester Touring AWD comes with a  2.5L 4 cylinder engine powering this Automatic transmission. USB Port, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Seats, Back - Up Camera, Parking Sensors, Fog Lights, Roof Racks, Navigation and MORE!!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Stop By Today at Murrays Garage, 761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2 or call/text 519-830-SALE(7253) to book your test drive!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>50+ vehicles in stock, with access to over 1000+ thru our different dealer partners! With that said, if we dont have the vehicle you want, we WILL find it.</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE PRICING!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>FINANCING!<span style=box-sizing: border-box;> </span></span>- Better than BIG franchise dealerships! Zero Down Available. Stefan will secure the best possible rate for you! He is your financing broker, let him do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the FINANCING button to get started or drop in today!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!</span><span style=box-sizing: border-box;> </span>- You dont need perfect credit to get the vehicle of your choice at Murrays Garage! Stefan will get you approved for the vehicle you want while rebuilding your credit!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>WE WANT YOUR TRADE, EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY ONE OF OURS!</span><span style=box-sizing: border-box;> </span>- Hassle free top dollar trade in values!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>HISTORY:</span><span style=box-sizing: border-box;> </span>Free Carfax report included.</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>EXTENDED WARRANTY</span>: Available</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>FULL SAFETY:</span><span style=box-sizing: border-box;> </span>Full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>CASH PRICES SHOWN:</span><span style=box-sizing: border-box;> </span>Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.</span></p><p style=font-size: 16px; box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: #212529; font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-variant-ligatures: normal; orphans: 2; widows: 2; background-color: #ffffff; text-decoration-thickness: initial;> </p><p style=font-size: 16px; box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: #212529; font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-variant-ligatures: normal; orphans: 2; widows: 2; background-color: #ffffff; text-decoration-thickness: initial;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>TEXT FRIENDLY:</span><span style=box-sizing: border-box;> </span>519-830-SALE(7253).</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>*We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional*</span></p>

Limited w Tech Package

Location

Murrays Garage

761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2

519-265-4418

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

145,026KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2SJCXC8GH564841

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,026 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. Included In Advertised Price.

 

This 2016 Subaru Forester Touring AWD comes with a  2.5L 4 cylinder engine powering this Automatic transmission. USB Port, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Seats, Back - Up Camera, Parking Sensors, Fog Lights, Roof Racks, Navigation and MORE!!

Stop By Today at Murray's Garage, 761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2 or call/text 519-830-SALE(7253) to book your test drive!

50+ vehicles in stock, with access to over 1000+ thru our different dealer partners! With that said, if we don't have the vehicle you want, we WILL find it.

HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE PRICING!

FINANCING! - Better than BIG franchise dealerships! Zero Down Available. Stefan will secure the best possible rate for you! He is your financing broker, let him do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the FINANCING button to get started or drop in today!

BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get the vehicle of your choice at Murray's Garage! Stefan will get you approved for the vehicle you want while rebuilding your credit!

WE WANT YOUR TRADE, EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY ONE OF OURS! - Hassle free top dollar trade in values!

HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.

EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available

FULL SAFETY: Full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.

CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.

 

TEXT FRIENDLY: 519-830-SALE(7253).



*We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional*

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2

