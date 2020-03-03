Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Subaru Legacy

3.6R AWD Limited - Leather, Navigation, Sunroof, EyeSight Package, Reverse Camera & Much More!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Subaru Legacy

3.6R AWD Limited - Leather, Navigation, Sunroof, EyeSight Package, Reverse Camera & Much More!

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

  1. 4799253
  2. 4799253
  3. 4799253
  4. 4799253
  5. 4799253
Contact Seller

$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 61,817KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4799253
  • Stock #: G3039934
  • VIN: 4S3BNFN60G3039934
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

*This Subaru Legacy Features the Following Options *Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Subaru Legacy boasts a 3.6 L engine powering this Variable transmission. Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Navigation System.Leather.*Stop By Today *A short visit to Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars located at 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4 can get you a dependable Legacy today!700+ VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!https://www.shopwilsons.com/HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade in values! Qualified appraisers on duty!HISTORY: Free Carfax report includedEXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit5 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY: Credit Rebuilding program exempt.FULL SAFETY: Full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.FREE NITROGEN IN TIRES: Saves tires wear and provides better fuel mileage.CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2018 - 2020 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.***We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional***

Windows
  • Sunroof
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Navigation System
  • Reverse Camera
  • LEATHER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

2020 Toyota Corolla ...
 59,000 KM
$23,788 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 SE ...
 68,000 KM
$25,998 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru Outback ...
 54,000 KM
$25,978 + tax & lic
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-836-XXXX

(click to show)

519-836-2900

Send A Message