2016 Subaru Legacy

128,367 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

2016 Subaru Legacy

2016 Subaru Legacy

3.6R w/Limited & Tech Pkg

2016 Subaru Legacy

3.6R w/Limited & Tech Pkg

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

128,367KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8868065
  Stock #: C5184
  VIN: 4S3BNFN61G3025184

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Beige
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Variable / CVT
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 128,367 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

