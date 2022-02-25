Menu
2016 Subaru WRX

125,043 KM

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

SPORT // CLEAN CARFAX // WINTER + SUMMER WHEELS

2016 Subaru WRX

SPORT // CLEAN CARFAX // WINTER + SUMMER WHEELS

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

125,043KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8325522
  • Stock #: 4062
  • VIN: JF1VA1G68G9816680

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,043 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX! SPORT PKG! LOW KMS! We present you this 2016 Subaru WRX SPORT, with only 125,000 km's and full winter tires + rims AND summer tires +rims! The Subaru WRX is an amazing milestone into the sport sedan world, with a 6-speed manual transmission and 268 HP along with features like the 6.2" touchscreen headunit, sunroof and heated seats; the WRX is an all-around perfect sport sedan. 

Options Include: blindspot detection, heated seats, sunroof, rear wing, two sets of wheels + tires, bluetooth, AUX/MP3, boost gauge, power-driver's seat, parking sensors, reverse camera and more!!

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

