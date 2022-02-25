$26,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Subaru WRX
SPORT // CLEAN CARFAX // WINTER + SUMMER WHEELS
Location
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8325522
- Stock #: 4062
- VIN: JF1VA1G68G9816680
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 125,043 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX! SPORT PKG! LOW KMS! We present you this 2016 Subaru WRX SPORT, with only 125,000 km's and full winter tires + rims AND summer tires +rims! The Subaru WRX is an amazing milestone into the sport sedan world, with a 6-speed manual transmission and 268 HP along with features like the 6.2" touchscreen headunit, sunroof and heated seats; the WRX is an all-around perfect sport sedan.
Options Include: blindspot detection, heated seats, sunroof, rear wing, two sets of wheels + tires, bluetooth, AUX/MP3, boost gauge, power-driver's seat, parking sensors, reverse camera and more!!
Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!
With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!
COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!
The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!
Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!
We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!
CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!
We want your TRADE-INS!
We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
