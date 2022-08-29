Menu
2016 Toyota Camry

144,844 KM

Details Description

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eknors Auto

519-767-9555

2016 Toyota Camry

2016 Toyota Camry

SE Beautiful in Blue!

2016 Toyota Camry

SE Beautiful in Blue!

Location

Eknors Auto

1 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A7

519-767-9555

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

144,844KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9209923
  Stock #: 1509
  VIN: 4T1BF1FK5GU576784

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 1509
  Mileage 144,844 KM

Vehicle Description

Really gorgeous Blue 2016 Camry XSE - sporty and well equipped.


Lots of room for the family and a super comfortable ride.  Leather and suede seats make for a sporty interior (while not burning your legs in the summer!)  


Navigation, Blind spot, Sunroof, a gorgeous, modern interior, rear view camera, bluetooth, and of course Toyota legendary reliability.


Financing available for all credit situations!  We will fight to get you the lowest interest rate possible!


We also offer rust protection, full shop services and detailing - we ensure your car is ready to go and in tip top condition when you pick it up - and after the sale!

We welcome you to come check us out and see why Eknors Auto can help you not only into a gently used car - but into the Eknors Family as well! 

Extended Warranties available for all our vehiclees!

WE WANT YOUR TRADE INS! ALWAYS top dollar Trade in Value!

**We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional**

Proudly Serving: Guelph, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Fergus, Hamilton, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, London, Windsor, Woodstock, Elmira, Burlington, Georgetown, Brampton, Oakville, Stratford, Brantford, Barrie, Owen Sound, St Catherines  and Southern Ontario.


Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eknors Auto

Eknors Auto

1 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A7

519-767-9555

