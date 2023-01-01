Menu
2016 Toyota RAV4

149,098 KM

Details Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

LE

Location

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

149,098KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Seating

Reclining Seats

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

