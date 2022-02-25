Menu
2016 Toyota RAV4

114,554 KM

Details Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

2016 Toyota RAV4

2016 Toyota RAV4

LE

2016 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

114,554KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8334411
  • Stock #: 302167
  • VIN: 2T3ZFREV4GW302167

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 302167
  • Mileage 114,554 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Anti-Theft
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Reclining Seats
Hubcaps
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

