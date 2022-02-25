$26,995+ tax & licensing
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
519-822-2227
2016 Toyota RAV4
LE
Location
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5
114,554KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8334411
- Stock #: 302167
- VIN: 2T3ZFREV4GW302167
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 114,554 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Anti-Theft
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Reclining Seats
Hubcaps
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
