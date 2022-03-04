$29,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Sienna
SE PREMIUM! ONE OWNER! NO ACCIDENTS! RES WITH NAV!
Location
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8551157
- VIN: 5TDXK3DCXGS752083
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 188,803 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER! NAVI! RES! 8 PASSENGER!! We present you this 2016 Toyota Sienna SE Premium with about 188,000 KM's and one previous owner. The Toyota Sienna is a great full-sized Van that is loaded with options to make your commute more enjoyable! The Sienna SE Premium comes with specific options like the RES (Rear Entertainment System) along with navigation, sunroof and reverse camera. The Sienna SE Premium also has a number of convenience options like, power sliding doors, power trunk, remote start, bluetooth, aux/USB, eco-mode, alloy wheels, power outlet, rear climate control and much more! This Sienna SE Premium is also equipped with the four season floor pkg, cargo management pkg and preferred accesory plus pkg!!
Vehicle Features
