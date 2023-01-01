Menu
2016 Toyota Tundra

120,258 KM

Details Features

$43,995

+ tax & licensing
SR5

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

120,258KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10369182
  • Stock #: 557841
  • VIN: 5TFDY5F10GX557841

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 120,258 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
All Equipped
Fully loaded
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

