2016 Toyota Tundra

$43,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 0 , 2 5 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10369182

10369182 Stock #: 557841

557841 VIN: 5TFDY5F10GX557841

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 120,258 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Power Sunroof Sunroof tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof Heated Exterior Mirrors Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Trip Odometer Rear Defroster tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Navigation System Rear View Camera Mechanical Power Steering Trailer Hitch Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Reclining Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Security Anti-Theft Convenience Intermittent Wipers Console Cup Holder Comfort Dual Climate Control Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio All Equipped Fully loaded Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.