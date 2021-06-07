2016 Toyota Tundra

$33,995 + taxes & licensing 9 3 , 7 7 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7258442

7258442 Stock #: 20-1193SFA

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Stock # 20-1193SFA

Mileage 93,770 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Convenience Cruise Control Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Power Options Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Back-Up Camera Knee Air Bag Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.