2016 Toyota Tundra

93,770 KM

Details Description Features

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-866-904-1973

2016 Toyota Tundra

2016 Toyota Tundra

SR

2016 Toyota Tundra

SR

Location

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7

1-866-904-1973

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

93,770KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7258442
  • Stock #: 20-1193SFA

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 20-1193SFA
  • Mileage 93,770 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Double Cab 146" 5.7L SR, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/346

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7

1-866-904-1973

