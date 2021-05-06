Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Toyota Venza

136,000 KM

Details Description

$16,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,800

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMarket

519-767-0007

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Venza

2016 Toyota Venza

LE I4 AWD Certified!Sunroof!WeApproveAllCredit!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Venza

LE I4 AWD Certified!Sunroof!WeApproveAllCredit!

Location

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

  1. 7131937
  2. 7131937
Contact Seller

$16,800

+ taxes & licensing

136,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7131937
  • Stock #: 21N1522
  • VIN: 4T3BA3BBXGU077129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 136,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident FREE! Ontario Vehicle equipped with Sunroof, Backup Camera, Touchscreen, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Power Windows, A/C and MORE!!

BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS - NO
PROBLEM!!

ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING
PROGRAM..... 

Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and full
Service including an Oil Change!

AutoMarket OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!!!!!

Superior Level of Guest Experience and Satisfaction, 

Unrivaled Pricing,                    

Massive Inventory!!! 

Don't Miss Your Chance to Experience a New Way of Buying a
Pre-Owned Vehicle!!! 

LOWEST price policy in effect,

TOP value paid for trades, NO extra fees!!! 

All pricing is pre-negotiated to save you money and time!!!

Carfax or Auto Check reports are provided with every vehicle at no
charge!!!

OMVIC & UCDA registered!!!

We want your trade ins, top value paid!!

We will buy your vehicle even if you dont buy from us!!!

All credits are welcome!!! 































Visit www.AutoMarketOnline.ca for our complete and up to date
inventory!!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoMarket

2016 Toyota Venza LE...
 136,000 KM
$16,800 + tax & lic
2015 BMW 4 Series 42...
 132,000 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Renegade C...
 107,000 KM
$15,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoMarket

AutoMarket

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

Call Dealer

519-767-XXXX

(click to show)

519-767-0007

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory