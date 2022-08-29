Menu
2016 Toyota Venza

118,224 KM

Details Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

LE

Location

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

118,224KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9299890
  • Stock #: 122142
  • VIN: 4T3BK3BB2GU122142

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 118,224 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
AM/FM Stereo
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

