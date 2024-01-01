Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>FWD Manual Transmission Vehicle Equipped with Navigation, Leather Interior, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Power Options and MORE!!!</div><br /><div>BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!</div><br /><div>ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!</div><br /><div>We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.</div><br /><div>Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle inventory.</div><br /><div>We offer:</div><br /><div>- No-hassle vehicle sales process;</div><br /><div>- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives. </div><br /><div>- State of the art full service facility;</div><br /><div>- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.</div><br /><div>Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil Change!</div><br /><div><span>If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at </span><a href=https://rb.gy/qmzzvr>700 York Road, Guelph ON!</a></div><br /><div>Become a member of the AutoMarket Family Today!</div><br /><div><span>Sales: </span><a href=https://www.automarketguelph.ca/>https://www.automarketguelph.ca/</a></div><br /><div> </div><br /><div><span>Service: </span><a href=https://www.automarketservice.ca/>https://www.automarketservice.ca/</a></div>

2016 Volkswagen Golf

136,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,400

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Volkswagen Golf

TSI Certified! Navigation!WeApproveAllCredit!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volkswagen Golf

TSI Certified! Navigation!WeApproveAllCredit!

Location

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

  1. 11447264
  2. 11447264
Contact Seller

$12,400

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
136,000KM
VIN 3VW117AU5GM036234

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24N2398
  • Mileage 136,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FWD Manual Transmission Vehicle Equipped with Navigation, Leather Interior, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Power Options and MORE!!!
BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!
ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!
We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.
Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle inventory.
We offer:
- No-hassle vehicle sales process;
- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives.
- State of the art full service facility;
- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.
Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil Change!
If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!
Become a member of the AutoMarket Family Today!
Sales: https://www.automarketguelph.ca/

Service: https://www.automarketservice.ca/

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoMarket

Used 2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI Certified! Navigation!WeApproveAllCredit! for sale in Guelph, ON
2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI Certified! Navigation!WeApproveAllCredit! 136,000 KM $12,400 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Versa Note S Certified!KeylessEntry!WeApproveAllCredit! for sale in Guelph, ON
2015 Nissan Versa Note S Certified!KeylessEntry!WeApproveAllCredit! 98,000 KM $8,800 + tax & lic
Used 1990 Pontiac Trans Am GTA hatchback Certified!_______!WeApproveAllCredit! for sale in Guelph, ON
1990 Pontiac Trans Am GTA hatchback Certified!_______!WeApproveAllCredit! 220,000 KM $11,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoMarket

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoMarket

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-767-XXXX

(click to show)

519-767-0007

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,400

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMarket

519-767-0007

Contact Seller
2016 Volkswagen Golf