2016 Volkswagen GTI ...

$20,500 + taxes & licensing 1 6 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9020380

9020380 Stock #: 22N1899

22N1899 VIN: 3VW4T7AUXGM032395

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 163,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS HEATED FRONT SEATS Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Seating Leather Interior Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package

