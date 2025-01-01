Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.8T Sport for sale in Guelph, ON

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

175,432 KM

Details Features

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

1.8T Sport

Watch This Vehicle
12626463

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

1.8T Sport

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

  1. 1749590708
  2. 1749590705
  3. 1749590708
  4. 1749590709
  5. 1749590707
  6. 1749590707
  7. 1749590709
  8. 1749590708
  9. 1749590705
  10. 1749590709
  11. 1749590707
  12. 1749590706
  13. 1749590704
  14. 1749590709
  15. 1749590709
  16. 1749590708
  17. 1749590709
  18. 1749590707
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
175,432KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWD07AJ0GM390586

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C0586
  • Mileage 175,432 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Premium Synthetic Seats
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Troy's Toys

Used 2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.8T Sport for sale in Guelph, ON
2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.8T Sport 175,432 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford EcoSport SE for sale in Guelph, ON
2018 Ford EcoSport SE 128,437 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen Comfortline for sale in Guelph, ON
2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen Comfortline 100,708 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Troy's Toys

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-821-XXXX

(click to show)

519-821-9020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

2016 Volkswagen Jetta