2017 Audi Q7

139,000 KM

$34,400

+ tax & licensing
AutoMarket

519-767-0007

Technik Certified!7PASSENGER!Navigation!WeApproveAllCredit!

Location

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

139,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10166184
  • Stock #: 23N2150
  • VIN: WA1WAAF79HD042697

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Accident FREE!!! AWD 7 Passenger Ontario Vehicle Equipped with Navigation, Leather Interior, Heated Power Seats, Sunroof, Keyless Entry, A/C, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks and MORE!!!
BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!
ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!
We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.
Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle inventory.
We offer:
- No-hassle vehicle sales process;
- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives.
- State of the art full service facility;
- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.
Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil Change!
If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!
Become a member of the AutoMarket Family Today!
Sales: https://www.automarketguelph.ca/

Service: https://www.automarketservice.ca/

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Sunroof

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Windows

MOONROOF

Safety

Dual front airbags

Additional Features

AWD
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Power Rear Door / Hatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

