2017 BMW X3

140,000 KM Used

Listing ID: 10635093

Stock #: 23N2240

23N2240 VIN: 5UXWX9C3XH0W74716

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Panoramic Sunroof Rain Sensing Wipers Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger Driver Seat Height Adjustment Dual Power Seats Windows Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD BACKUP SENSORS Accident Free Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Backup / Rear View Camera Clear Carproof or Carfax

