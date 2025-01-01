Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2017 Buick Envision AWD 4dr Essence for sale in Guelph, ON

2017 Buick Envision

112,795 KM

Details Features

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Buick Envision

AWD 4dr Essence

Watch This Vehicle
13178276

2017 Buick Envision

AWD 4dr Essence

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

  1. 1763128034
  2. 1763128035
  3. 1763128035
  4. 1763128036
  5. 1763128035
  6. 1763128036
  7. 1763128037
  8. 1763128036
  9. 1763128036
  10. 1763128034
  11. 1763128036
  12. 1763128036
  13. 1763128037
  14. 1763128032
  15. 1763128036
  16. 1763128031
  17. 1763128037
  18. 1763128035
  19. 1763128036
  20. 1763128036
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
112,795KM
Excellent Condition
VIN LRBFXDSA6HD041822

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,795 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Troy's Toys

Used 2014 Ford Taurus SEL for sale in Guelph, ON
2014 Ford Taurus SEL 175,920 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Cherokee SPORT 4X4 for sale in Guelph, ON
2016 Jeep Cherokee SPORT 4X4 167,259 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Terrain SLE for sale in Guelph, ON
2017 GMC Terrain SLE 147,260 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Troy's Toys

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-821-XXXX

(click to show)

519-821-9020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

2017 Buick Envision