2017 Buick Verano

$14,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 1 , 6 7 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10554837

10554837 Stock #: 111568

111568 VIN: 1G4PS5SK9H4111568

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 111568

Mileage 131,678 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Trip Odometer Rear Defroster tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Navigation System Rear View Camera Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Sunroof tinted windows Convenience Intermittent Wipers Console Cup Holder Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features All Equipped Fully loaded Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.