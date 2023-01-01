Menu
2017 Chevrolet Colorado

128,642 KM

Details Features

$33,495

+ tax & licensing
$33,495

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

2017 Chevrolet Colorado

2017 Chevrolet Colorado

Z71

2017 Chevrolet Colorado

Z71

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$33,495

+ taxes & licensing

128,642KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9813811
  • Stock #: 245526
  • VIN: 1GCGTDEN1H1245526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,642 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Reclining Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

