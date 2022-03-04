Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Corvette

32,416 KM

Details Description Features

$108,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$108,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Corvette

2017 Chevrolet Corvette

Z06 2LZ/ COMP SEATS/ CLEAN CARFAX/ CUSTOM PAINT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Corvette

Z06 2LZ/ COMP SEATS/ CLEAN CARFAX/ CUSTOM PAINT

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$108,995

+ taxes & licensing

32,416KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8491010
  • VIN: 1G1YS2D63H5601109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Artic White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 32,416 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE, COMPETITION SEATS, CUSTOM PAINT, RARE ADRENALINE RED INTERIOR! This one of a kind Z06 is not only a head-turner, but also one of the most performance capable cars you can buy for the money! The C7 generation marks the last front-engine Corvette and is likely to sought-after collectors piece because of that. This Z06 is equipped with the infamous 650HP/650TQ supercharged LT4 powerplant allowing the Corvette to do 0-60MPH in just 3.2 seconds and acheive a top speed of just under 200MPH!

 

Options and Features include: 2LZ Equipment, competition seats, adrenaline red interior w/ carbon trim, front and rear camera, Bose 10-speaker premium sound system, heated seats, heads-up display, paddle shifters, cooled seats, flat bottom steering wheel, limited-slip differential, dimming rear view mirror, carbon fibre targa top removable roof, 8-speed automatic transmission, and much more!

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Targa Roof
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Royal City Fine Cars

2013 Mercedes-Benz C...
 114,691 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2012 Volkswagen Pass...
 176,716 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
1998 Dodge Dakota CU...
 101,087 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

Call Dealer

519-823-XXXX

(click to show)

519-823-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory