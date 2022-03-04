$108,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Corvette
Z06 2LZ/ COMP SEATS/ CLEAN CARFAX/ CUSTOM PAINT
Location
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8491010
- VIN: 1G1YS2D63H5601109
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Artic White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 32,416 KM
Vehicle Description
ACCIDENT FREE, COMPETITION SEATS, CUSTOM PAINT, RARE ADRENALINE RED INTERIOR! This one of a kind Z06 is not only a head-turner, but also one of the most performance capable cars you can buy for the money! The C7 generation marks the last front-engine Corvette and is likely to sought-after collectors piece because of that. This Z06 is equipped with the infamous 650HP/650TQ supercharged LT4 powerplant allowing the Corvette to do 0-60MPH in just 3.2 seconds and acheive a top speed of just under 200MPH!
Options and Features include: 2LZ Equipment, competition seats, adrenaline red interior w/ carbon trim, front and rear camera, Bose 10-speaker premium sound system, heated seats, heads-up display, paddle shifters, cooled seats, flat bottom steering wheel, limited-slip differential, dimming rear view mirror, carbon fibre targa top removable roof, 8-speed automatic transmission, and much more!
Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!
With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!
COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!
The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!
Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!
We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!
CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!
We want your TRADE-INS!
We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!
