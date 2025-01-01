Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal>This 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT is a compact sedan that offers a blend of style, practicality, and good fuel economy. It comes with a 1.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that delivers 153 horsepower, paired with 6-speed automatic transmission. The LT trim is positioned in the middle of the Cruze lineup, offering more features than the base L trim but at a more affordable price compared to the Premier trim.</p><p class=MsoNormal>The eye catching red will surely have everyone turning their heads as you drive by. </p><p class=MsoNormal>Call and book a test drive today!!</p><p class=MsoNormal>Troys Toys: Guelphs Largest Indoor Showroom - Over 150 pre-owned vehicles and new cargo trailers in stock - All vehicles are certified unless stated AS IS - Carfax reports available for ALL vehicles - Certified vehicles eligible for 3mo. 3yr. warranty (some conditions apply) **Prices do not include sales tax and licensing** Visit us online at www.troystoys.net - Certified Canadian Trailer Company Dealer - - Custom built or stock product available - 3 year manufacturers warranty **Prices do not include sales tax and registration** View the products online at www.canadiantrailercompany.net Financing options available!(see store for details) - Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit *SEE STORE FOR DETAILS*</p>

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

89,405 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Watch This Vehicle
12202531

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

  1. 1740070965
  2. 1740070966
  3. 1740070966
  4. 1740070966
  5. 1740070966
  6. 1740070966
  7. 1740070966
  8. 1740070966
  9. 1740070967
  10. 1740070967
  11. 1740070967
  12. 1740070967
  13. 1740070967
  14. 1740070967
  15. 1740070967
  16. 1740070968
  17. 1740070968
  18. 1740070968
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
89,405KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1BE5SM9H7122469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black+Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C2469
  • Mileage 89,405 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT is a compact sedan that offers a blend of style, practicality, and good fuel economy. It comes with a 1.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that delivers 153 horsepower, paired with 6-speed automatic transmission. The LT trim is positioned in the middle of the Cruze lineup, offering more features than the base L trim but at a more affordable price compared to the Premier trim.

The eye catching red will surely have everyone turning their heads as you drive by. 

Call and book a test drive today!!

Troys Toys: Guelphs Largest Indoor Showroom - Over 150 pre-owned vehicles and new cargo trailers in stock - All vehicles are certified unless stated AS IS - Carfax reports available for ALL vehicles - Certified vehicles eligible for 3mo. 3yr. warranty (some conditions apply) **Prices do not include sales tax and licensing** Visit us online at www.troystoys.net - Certified Canadian Trailer Company Dealer - - Custom built or stock product available - 3 year manufacturers warranty **Prices do not include sales tax and registration** View the products online at www.canadiantrailercompany.net Financing options available!(see store for details) - Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit *SEE STORE FOR DETAILS*

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Troy's Toys

Used 2019 Dodge Charger SXT for sale in Guelph, ON
2019 Dodge Charger SXT 133,572 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Used 2005 Dodge Dakota SLT for sale in Guelph, ON
2005 Dodge Dakota SLT 154,572 KM $2,990 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Dodge Charger SXT for sale in Guelph, ON
2011 Dodge Charger SXT 178,651 KM $11,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Troy's Toys

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-821-XXXX

(click to show)

519-821-9020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Cruze