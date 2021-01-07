Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

80,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,400

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,400

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMarket

519-767-0007

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Certified! Heated Seats! We Approve All Credit!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Certified! Heated Seats! We Approve All Credit!

Location

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

  1. 6424973
  2. 6424973
Contact Seller

$11,400

+ taxes & licensing

80,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6424973
  • Stock #: 21N1420
  • VIN: 3G1BE5SM8HS501884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21N1420
  • Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident FREE! Vehicle equipped with Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Power Locks, Power Windows, A/C and More!!

BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS - NO
PROBLEM!!

ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING
PROGRAM..... 

Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and full
Service including an Oil Change!

AutoMarket OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!!!!!

Superior Level of Guest Experience and Satisfaction, 

Unrivaled Pricing,                               

Massive Inventory!!! 

Don't Miss Your Chance to Experience a New Way of Buying a
Pre-Owned Vehicle!!! 

LOWEST price policy in effect,

TOP value paid for trades, NO extra fees!!! 

All pricing is pre-negotiated to save you money and time!!!

Carfax or Auto Check reports are provided with every vehicle at no
charge!!!

OMVIC & UCDA registered!!!

We want your trade ins, top value paid!!

We will buy your vehicle even if you dont buy from us!!!

All credits are welcome!!! 































Visit www.AutoMarketOnline.ca  for our complete and up to
date inventory!!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Driver Side Airbag
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoMarket

2011 Honda CR-V LX C...
 172,000 KM
$8,300 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Jett...
 136,000 KM
$12,000 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue S ...
 134,000 KM
$13,200 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoMarket

AutoMarket

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

Call Dealer

519-767-XXXX

(click to show)

519-767-0007

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory