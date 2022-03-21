2017 Chevrolet Cruze...

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 4 , 1 0 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8701601

8701601 Stock #: 502193

502193 VIN: 3G1BF6SM4HS502193

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour "

Interior Colour "

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 502193

Mileage 124,101 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features "

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.