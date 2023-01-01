Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

137,935 KM

Details Features

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

137,935KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10240923
  • Stock #: 480991
  • VIN: 3GCUKSEC5HG480991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 480991
  • Mileage 137,935 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Windows

Rear Sliding Window

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

All Equipped
Anti-Starter
Fully loaded
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

