Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

90,541 KM

Details Description Features

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT // Z71 TRUE NORTH// LOW KMS // REMOTE START!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT // Z71 TRUE NORTH// LOW KMS // REMOTE START!

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

90,541KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8621291
  • Stock #: 4110
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC2HG173531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 90,541 KM

Vehicle Description

Z71! LOW KMS! 4WD! TRUE NORTH EDITION! We present you this 2017 Chevrolet Silverado LT Z71 with the True North package! The Silverado is one of Chevrolet's best-selling vehicles, known for its grit, reliability and build quality. The silverado Z71 includes offroad suspension, bigger tires and  underbody protection to make sure you can get through any terrain with less difficulty and peace of mind. Some of the options include: 4X4, dual rear headrest monitors, remote start, reverse camera, front bench seat, bluetooth, bed-lights, trailer controls and much more! 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

 

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

 

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

 

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

 

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

 

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Royal City Fine Cars

2001 Mercedes-Benz S...
 106,560 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2008 Dodge Viper SRT...
 15,546 KM
$119,995 + tax & lic
2011 Mazda Miata MX-...
 46,172 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

Call Dealer

519-823-XXXX

(click to show)

519-823-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory