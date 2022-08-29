$25,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Reg Cab 133.0" LS
Location
Massey Motors
395 Michener Rd #1, Guelph, ON N1K 1E8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9226141
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 189,900 KM
Vehicle Description
· Certified
· One owner
· No accidents
· 5.3L V8 engine
· 6 Speed automatic transmission
· 4x4
· Backup camera
· Keyless entry
· Bluetooth
· AM / FM / AUX input radio
· Apple CarPlay + Android Auto
· Cruise control
· Tilt steering column
· Power windows
· Power locks
· Power heated mirrors
· Power locking tailgate
· Trailer hitch
· Factory trailer brake controller
· Colour matched cap
· Spray-in bed liner
· WeatherTech floor mats
· New factory 20” alloy rims
· New Goodyear Trailrunner AT tires
· New front brakes
· Comes with winter tires on steel rims
Financing available.
Proud member of OMVIC and UCDA for over 5 years.
Taxes and Licensing Extra. Test-drives by appointment only.
Call or text 519-831-1263
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
