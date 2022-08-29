Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

189,900 KM

Details Description Features

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Massey Motors

519-831-1263

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Reg Cab 133.0" LS

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Reg Cab 133.0" LS

Location

Massey Motors

395 Michener Rd #1, Guelph, ON N1K 1E8

519-831-1263

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

189,900KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9226141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 189,900 KM

Vehicle Description

·         Certified

·         One owner

·         No accidents

·         5.3L V8 engine

·         6 Speed automatic transmission

·         4x4

·         Backup camera

·         Keyless entry

·         Bluetooth

·         AM / FM / AUX input radio

·         Apple CarPlay + Android Auto

·         Cruise control

·         Tilt steering column

·         Power windows

·         Power locks

·         Power heated mirrors

·         Power locking tailgate

·         Trailer hitch

·         Factory trailer brake controller

·         Colour matched cap

·         Spray-in bed liner

·         WeatherTech floor mats

·         New factory 20” alloy rims

·         New Goodyear Trailrunner AT tires

·         New front brakes

·         Comes with winter tires on steel rims

 

Financing available.

 

Proud member of OMVIC and UCDA for over 5 years.

 

Taxes and Licensing Extra. Test-drives by appointment only.

 

Call or text 519-831-1263

 

Massey Motors

1-395 Michener Road

Guelph ON, N1K-1E8

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Massey Motors

Massey Motors

395 Michener Rd #1, Guelph, ON N1K 1E8

