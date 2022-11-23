$39,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
True North Z71 4x4/ 5.3L V8/ 20" Wheels
Location
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9391276
- VIN: 3GCUKREC2HG173531
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 89,125 KM
Vehicle Description
5.3L V8, 20" Alloys, Rear DVD!
Are you in the market for a tough and reliable truck that can handle any job you throw at it? Look no further than the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 True North Z71! This powerful truck is equipped with a 5.3L V8 engine that delivers exceptional performance and towing capabilities. It also features the Z71 off-road package, giving you the ability to tackle any terrain with ease. The True North edition adds a touch of luxury, and a Bose sound system. Come in and test drive the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 True North Z71 at our dealership today and experience its rugged capabilities for yourself!
Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!
With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!
COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!
The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!
We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!
CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!
We want your TRADE-INS!
We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
