Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

143,019 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2LT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2LT

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

  1. 1670950784
  2. 1670950784
  3. 1670950785
  4. 1670950785
  5. 1670950789
  6. 1670950786
  7. 1670950788
  8. 1670950789
  9. 1670950789
  10. 1670950789
  11. 1670950789
  12. 1670950789
  13. 1670950789
  14. 1670950788
  15. 1670950788
  16. 1670950789
  17. 1670950789
  18. 1670950788
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

143,019KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9394063
  • Stock #: C7805
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC8HG437805

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 143,019 KM

Vehicle Description


Troys Toys: Guelphs Largest Indoor Showroom - Over 150 pre-owned vehicles and new cargo trailers in stock - All vehicles are certified unless stated AS IS - CarProof reports available for ALL vehicles - Certified vehicles eligible for 3mo. 3yr. warranty (some conditions apply) **Prices do not include sales tax and licensing** Visit us online at www.troystoys.net - Certified Canadian Trailer Company Dealer - - Custom built or stock product available - 3 year manufacturers warranty **Prices do not include sales tax and registration** View the products online at www.canadiantrailercompany.net Financing options available!(see store for details) - Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit *SEE STORE FOR DETAILS*


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
HID Headlights
Privacy Glass
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Troy's Toys

2012 Toyota Yaris
179,175 KM
$9,495 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Pass...
 170,388 KM
$13,795 + tax & lic
2013 Mercedes-Benz C...
 154,432 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

Call Dealer

519-821-XXXX

(click to show)

519-821-9020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory