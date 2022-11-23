$32,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5
141,080KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9412633
- Stock #: 474128
- VIN: 3GCUKSEC2HG474128
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 141,080 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Trip Odometer
Rear View Camera
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
