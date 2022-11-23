Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

141,080 KM

Details Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

  1. 9412633
  2. 9412633
  3. 9412633
  4. 9412633
  5. 9412633
  6. 9412633
  7. 9412633
  8. 9412633
  9. 9412633
  10. 9412633
  11. 9412633
  12. 9412633
  13. 9412633
  14. 9412633
  15. 9412633
  16. 9412633
  17. 9412633
  18. 9412633
  19. 9412633
  20. 9412633
  21. 9412633
  22. 9412633
  23. 9412633
  24. 9412633
  25. 9412633
  26. 9412633
  27. 9412633
Contact Seller

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

141,080KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9412633
  • Stock #: 474128
  • VIN: 3GCUKSEC2HG474128

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,080 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Trip Odometer
Rear View Camera
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverside Auto Sales

2013 Ford Focus SE
 59,503 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Dart SXT
 85,993 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Sentra SV
 127,551 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

Call Dealer

519-822-XXXX

(click to show)

519-822-2227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory