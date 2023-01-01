$62,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD LT-HIGH COUNTRY
Location
130,432KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9587815
- Stock #: 117411
- VIN: 1GC1KXEY3HF117411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Butterscotch
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 130,432 KM
Vehicle Features
