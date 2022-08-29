2017 Chrysler Pacifica

$32,975 + taxes & licensing 1 0 1 , 5 7 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Alloy/Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 101,572 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Dual Moonroof Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) BRIGHT WHITE Hands-Free Liftgate TIRES: P245/50R20 BSW AS DELETE HANDS-FREE DOORS & LIFTGATE QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25P -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic KeySense Programmable Key Fob Generic Sun/Moonroof Rear Collision Mitigation ALLOY/BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS WHEELS: 20" X 7.5" ALUMINUM W/TECH GREY POCKETS TIRE & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Locking Lug Nuts Wheels: 20" x 7.5" Aluminum w/Tech Grey Pockets Tires: P245/50R20 BSW AS Requires Subscription

