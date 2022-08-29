$32,975+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,975
+ taxes & licensing
Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1-866-904-1973
2017 Chrysler Pacifica
2017 Chrysler Pacifica
Limited
Location
Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7
1-866-904-1973
$32,975
+ taxes & licensing
101,572KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9175864
- Stock #: 22-503X
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Alloy/Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 101,572 KM
Vehicle Description
Minivans 2WD, 4dr Wgn Limited, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Dual Moonroof
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BRIGHT WHITE
Hands-Free Liftgate
TIRES: P245/50R20 BSW AS
DELETE HANDS-FREE DOORS & LIFTGATE
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25P -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
KeySense Programmable Key Fob
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
ALLOY/BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS
WHEELS: 20" X 7.5" ALUMINUM W/TECH GREY POCKETS
TIRE & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Locking Lug Nuts Wheels: 20" x 7.5" Aluminum w/Tech Grey Pockets Tires: P245/50R20 BSW AS
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7